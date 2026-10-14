Mumbai businessman loses ₹4.52cr after police impersonation scam by cybercriminals
A 74-year-old Mumbai businessman lost ₹4.52 crore after cybercriminals pretended to be police and accused him of money laundering.
They convinced him he was in serious trouble, using fake documents and threats, until his financial advisor finally urged him to go to the real police.
Fake Supreme Court order prompted transfer
It all started with a call from someone claiming to be a Colaba cop, saying the businessman's SIM card was linked to crime.
Then came more calls from fake ATS officers, waving around a forged arrest warrant and an asset seizure order issued by the Supreme Court with his Aadhaar number and even a fake chief justice signature.
Afraid and pressured over WhatsApp, he ended up transferring crores to a so-called "Public Fund Account."
The case is now under investigation, just another reminder that anyone can be targeted by digital scams.