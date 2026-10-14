Mumbai businessman loses ₹4.52cr after police impersonation scam by cybercriminals

It all started with a call from someone claiming to be a Colaba cop, saying the businessman's SIM card was linked to crime.

Then came more calls from fake ATS officers, waving around a forged arrest warrant and an asset seizure order issued by the Supreme Court with his Aadhaar number and even a fake chief justice signature.

Afraid and pressured over WhatsApp, he ended up transferring crores to a so-called "Public Fund Account."

The case is now under investigation, just another reminder that anyone can be targeted by digital scams.