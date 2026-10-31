Mumbai CBI court acquits Chhota Rajan and 4 others
India
Chhota Rajan and four others were acquitted by a Mumbai CBI court in a 17-year-old attempt-to-murder case.
Along with Rajan, Mohammad Shakib Shahnawaj Alam Khan, Surendra Kumar Bhramadatt Agarwal, Rajesh Dodaram Yadav, and Vijay Purshottam Salvi are now cleared of charges.
Chhota Rajan still serving life sentence
Even though the court ordered Rajan and Khan to be released if there are no other cases against them, Rajan isn't going anywhere: he's still serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail for another crime.
This case was handed to the CBI after his arrest in Indonesia in 2015.
Despite getting bail last year, he remains behind bars due to other convictions.