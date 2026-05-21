Mumbai headquarters alert foils Axis Bank ATM break-in in Ludhiana
India
Early Wednesday in Ludhiana, four people tried to break into an Axis Bank ATM using a gas cutter.
Thanks to the ATM's security system, the bank's Mumbai headquarters quickly alerted local police.
As soon as officers arrived, the suspects ran off without taking any money.
Ludhiana police check CCTV, file FIR
During the chase, the robbers fired in the air to scare two unarmed police officers and managed to escape after a brief struggle.
Police are now checking CCTV footage and have filed an FIR under relevant laws.
ADCP Sameer Verma shared that they have already found some strong leads and are working fast to catch those involved.