Mumbai hot and humid with no big rain, AQI 130
India
If you're in Mumbai, get ready for more heat and humidity this Sunday (October 18).
The IMD says the city will stay dry with no big rain on the radar, and air quality is sitting at 130 AQI, so not great, but not terrible either.
Yellow alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg
While Mumbai sweats it out, isolated parts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have a yellow alert for possible thunderstorms, lightning, rain, and strong winds.
Locals there are being told to watch out for sudden weather changes.
For Mumbaikars though, expect hot and humid conditions, so keep that water bottle close and don't forget your sunscreen.