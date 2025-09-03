Next Article
Mumbai Maratha protest: Police file FIRs against protesters
Mumbai saw huge Maratha quota protests on Wednesday, with over 60,000 people rallying in south Mumbai and causing major traffic jams.
Police have now filed FIRs against those joining the protest for unlawful assembly after crowds exceeded official limits.
Protest leader ends hunger strike
Protest leader Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the government agreed to most of the reservation demands.
Over 1,500 police and security forces were deployed as the Bombay High Court ordered Azad Maidan cleared by 3pm.
Police began dispersing crowds and filed charges to keep things under control.