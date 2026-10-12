Mumbai police guard Shivaji Park as protesters oppose Gyanesh Kumar
Shivaji Park in Mumbai saw a big police presence on Monday, with officers guarding every entrance while protesters gathered near the Meenatai Thackeray statue.
The crowd was rallying against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision process, upset over alleged problems with voter lists.
This followed a similar protest the day before, where Cockroach Janta Party supporters demanded Kumar step down.
Thackerays joined sit-ins, detainees released soon
Leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray joined earlier sit-ins that led to some detentions.
Activist Anjali Damania and others were briefly detained but released soon after.
Through it all, police focused on keeping things peaceful rather than cracking down hard.
Protesters kept their message visible by covering their faces with black ribbons.