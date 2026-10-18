Mumbai protesters demand IIT Bombay professors' arrest after student death
Students and activists gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, calling for the arrest of two IIT Bombay professors accused of harassing Sahil Wakode, a student who recently died.
The protest, involving groups like the All India Students's Federation, is pushing for accountability from both the professors, Suryanarayana Doolla and Shireesh B. Kedare, and the institute.
Sahil's father protests, activists demand probe
Sahil's father, Ravindra, says he won't stop protesting until justice is done, even planning a tribute outside IIT Bombay if allowed.
Activists are frustrated by delays in arresting the professors despite a first information report, or FIR, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
They're also urging stronger safeguards against caste discrimination on campus and want a transparent investigation.