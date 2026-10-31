Mumbai's Juhu video shows woman hit vehicles, ignoring traffic officer
India
A video from Mumbai is making the rounds online, showing a woman slowly driving her car forward even as a traffic police officer stands right in front of her and asks her to stop.
She reportedly hit a scooter, motorcycle, and another car in Juhu before trying to leave.
Instead of stopping, she filmed the scene herself and accused bystanders of harassment.
Social media users criticize woman
The video quickly drew strong reactions on social media. Many people criticized the woman's actions and worried about the safety of traffic officers who have to deal with situations like this.
Some users also pointed out how such incidents highlight bigger issues around respecting rules and authority on our roads.