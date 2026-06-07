India's birth rate is now below replacement level: Elon Musk
What's the story
India's birth rate has fallen below the replacement level, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said yesterday. He highlighted that this trend is especially prevalent among educated women in the country. The current fertility rate of India stands at 1.9 births per woman, marking a significant demographic shift for the world's most populous nation.
Data reference
Musk's statement based on AF Post report
Musk's statement was based on data from media outlet AF Post. The outlet reported that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in history, dropping from a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.3 to 1.9 in just 10 years. It also noted that Delhi's fertility rate is now at 1.2, lower than Finland's average.
Official confirmation
UNFPA's report confirms decline in fertility rate
The UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report also confirmed the decline in India's total fertility rate. The report said that India's TFR has fallen to 1.9 births per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1. This indicates that Indian women are having fewer children than required to sustain the population from one generation to another without migration.
Population milestone
Population growth and challenges
Despite the decline in fertility rate, India's population has crossed the 1.46 billion mark. The country surpassed China in 2023 to become the world's most populous nation. However, according to UNFPA data, despite improvements in health and education, wide inequalities persist with high maternal mortality rates and gender discrimination. Early marriage and pregnancy continue to contribute to high maternal deaths among women under 24 years of age.