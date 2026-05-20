Narendra Modi accepts Varanasi ghats painting from Tomassetti in Rome
India
On his recent stop in Rome, PM Modi met Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti, who gifted him a painting of the iconic Varanasi ghats.
Modi shared the moment online, calling it "A glimpse of Kashi in Rome," blending Indian tradition with an international touch.
Tomassetti says art bridges Italy India
Tomassetti has been inspired by Indian culture for over 40 years: he started out illustrating Vedic books and even painted a whole series on the Mahabharata.
He described meeting Modi as "The experience was fantastic. It was one of the best experiences of my life." and said his art acts as a cultural bridge between Italy and India.