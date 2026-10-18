Narendra Modi expected to join Dussehra at Delhi's IP Extension
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the lively Dussehra festivities at Delhi's IP Extension this Tuesday.
Organizers are putting together the final touches for the event, which is expected to draw a large gathering.
Dussehra is all about celebrating good winning over evil, with colorful performances and age-old rituals bringing everyone together.
Dussehra rituals sustain Delhi community
Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is famous for its Ramlila plays and the dramatic burning of Ravana's effigy, a tradition that really brings home the festival's message.
The IP Extension celebration isn't just a local highlight; it helps keep community spirit and cultural traditions alive in Delhi.
If PM Modi attends, it'll add even more buzz to an already special day.