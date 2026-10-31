Narendra Modi launches 31 Ekta Nagar tourism projects worth ₹426.71cr
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off 31 new tourism and infrastructure projects in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, with an estimated total of ₹426.71 crore.
The goal? To turn the area around the Statue of Unity into a top travel spot for visitors from all over.
IRCTC hotel cruise eco trail included
Fresh upgrades include an IRCTC hotel, the Ekta Cruise, a Rain Forest, and an Eco Trail, plus roads and visitor facilities.
Modi alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the projects are all about expanding facilities and establishing the Statue of Unity area as a major tourist destination.