Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 72nd edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. In his address, Modi pushed for his "vocal for local" campaign to make India more "aatmanirbhar" or self-reliant. He also praised the "can do" attitude of the country's youth which made him feel "elated and reassured." Here's more on what he said.

Details We learned new lessons from each crisis in 2020: Modi

Modi started by recalling the events of 2020 in what was this year's last 'Mann ki Baat'. He said, "Supply chains got disrupted the world over, but we learned new lessons from each crisis. We can call this capability 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance." He recalled the Janata curfew and the taali-thaali appeal in March as protesting farmers decided to clang plates during Sunday's radio show.

Self-reliant 'People now demanding indigenous toys'

In concordance with his past addresses, Modi pushed for 'Make in India' toys and said that customers are now demanding indigenous products. "This is a big change," he said. "When people have taken a step forward and when the mantra of 'vocal for local' is resonating in every house, I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that our products are world-class."

Quote 'Global best must be manufactured in India'

Modi said, "The global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward." He appealed, "Make a list of goods of daily use and analyze which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives and made us their captive. Let's find out their Indian alternatives and resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians."

Quote India's youth has 'can do' attitude, 'will do' spirit: Modi

Modi went on to add, "When I look at India's youth, I feel elated and reassured. I feel so because my country's youth has a 'can do' approach and a 'will do' spirit. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is beyond their reach."

Animals India's leopard population sees 60% rise: Modi

Modi noted that India has seen a 60% rise in the leopard population, which rose from around 7,900 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2019. "Their population has increased in most parts of the country, especially in central India," he said. India has seen a rise in the population of lions, tigers as well as a significant increase in forest cover, he added.

Other highlights Here are some other highlights