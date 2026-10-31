Narendra Modi says Naxalism dealt decisive blow on Unity Day
India
On National Unity Day, PM Modi shared that India has made real progress against Naxalism, saying Naxalism has been dealt a decisive blow in the country.
He called this a big step for the country's safety and security.
Narendra Modi honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
The day also honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with Modi highlighting how Patel brought together more than 550 princely states after independence, basically shaping the map of modern India.
Modi connected unity to our national identity, reminding everyone that days like Unity Day are about Patel's role in India's unity and integration and sticking together as a nation.