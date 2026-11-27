The Supreme Court stepped in after Tamil Nadu officials did not follow its earlier order about a one-time lighting atop the stone pillar using the flame from Uchipillaiyar mandapam.

As a result, the temple board was suspended, and former High Court judges appointed as receivers.

The Central Reserve Police Force is handling security, and top state officials have been served contempt notices.

The incident also sparked political tensions, with Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran accusing the state government of an administrative breakdown in Tamil Nadu, dictatorial arrogance, and an anti-Hindu attitude.