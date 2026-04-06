Maharashtra police, IIT, Navy launch app to monitor coastal vessels

The Maharashtra police have partnered with the Indian Navy and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to launch a mobile application named Marine Domain Awareness (MDA). The app will help monitor suspicious vessels along the state's 877-km coastline from Palghar to Sindhudurg. The initiative aims to fill a critical gap in coastal security by tracking smaller vessels like fishing and passenger boats that often operate without identification systems.

App functionality MDA app to track 32,000 boats The MDA app was developed under the guidance of an IIT Madras professor and will be used to track around 32,000 boats along Maharashtra's coast. This includes 28,000 fishing vessels and 4,000 passenger boats. Fishermen and passenger boat operators will be provided with mobile phones with the MDA app for real-time tracking. The app was successfully tested on 100 fishing boats over a month.

Surveillance setup Control rooms for real-time surveillance Vessel activity will be monitored through a central control room at Mahim Sagari Police Station. Additional rooms are planned across seven coastal districts for real-time surveillance and faster emergency response. Inspector General of Police Rajiv Jain, who heads Maharashtra's coastal security, told The Indian Express the system would significantly enhance surveillance and response capabilities. He added that authorities are working with the Department of Telecommunications to strengthen connectivity between vessels and control rooms.

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