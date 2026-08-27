Nepal flash flood kills 160, hundreds missing as rivers swell
India
A sudden flash flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district, leaving at least 160 people dead and hundreds missing.
The surge didn't stop at the border: rivers in Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar are swelling too, pushing Indian states into emergency mode.
Bihar evacuates 5 districts, NDRF deployed
Bihar has evacuated people from five districts as water levels rise fast, with all gates at the Valmikinagar barrage now open.
Nine NDRF teams are on rescue duty.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on high alert near major rivers.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full central support as local teams work around the clock to keep people safe.