Nepali Khuti floods: Laxmi Sharma's house sheltered 61 neighbors

When massive floods hit Nepali Khuti village in Assam around July 20, 2026, most homes were destroyed, but Laxmi Sharma's concrete house stayed strong.

Built on a raised platform, her place became a lifeline for 61 neighbors who took shelter as the water rose.

"The village that once echoed with the sounds of cattle and children looked like an ocean. It was completely dark. The roar of the water was terrifying, and none of us knew whether we would survive till morning," she said.