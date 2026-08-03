Nepali Khuti floods: Laxmi Sharma's house sheltered 61 neighbors
When massive floods hit Nepali Khuti village in Assam around July 20, 2026, most homes were destroyed, but Laxmi Sharma's concrete house stayed strong.
Built on a raised platform, her place became a lifeline for 61 neighbors who took shelter as the water rose.
"The village that once echoed with the sounds of cattle and children looked like an ocean. It was completely dark. The roar of the water was terrifying, and none of us knew whether we would survive till morning," she said.
Sharma lost dairy business, 10 cows
Even though her house survived, Laxmi lost her dairy business and 10 cows, her family's main source of income.
She's now living in a relief camp and visits home daily to clean up mud, with no power or water yet restored.
On top of that, her husband is unwell, her kids study away in Guwahati, and she still has to repay the loan for the house.
Despite everything, Laxmi has no option but to keep fighting and rebuild.