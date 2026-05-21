NIA arrests Kolkata resident for spying for Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kolkata-based man, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence officers. The arrest was made on Wednesday as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Espionage details Riaz was to be declared a 'proclaimed offender' The NIA has not disclosed the exact location of Riaz's arrest. However, it was revealed that a lookout circular had been issued against him and proceedings were underway to declare him a proclaimed offender before his arrest. Investigators claim Riaz frequently traveled between India and Pakistan since 2005. During one of his visits, he was allegedly recruited by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Family connections Riaz married to a Pakistani national The NIA also revealed that Riaz is married to a Pakistani national and his children are Pakistani citizens. He was allegedly promised financial benefits and Pakistani citizenship in return for his espionage activities in India. The agency further claimed that Riaz facilitated espionage by sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) linked to Indian telecom mobile numbers with a PIO to activate WhatsApp accounts.

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