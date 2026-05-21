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NIA arrests Kolkata resident for spying for Pakistan
The arrest was made on Wednesday

NIA arrests Kolkata resident for spying for Pakistan

By Chanshimla Varah
May 21, 2026
02:30 pm
What's the story

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kolkata-based man, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence officers. The arrest was made on Wednesday as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Espionage details

Riaz was to be declared a 'proclaimed offender'

The NIA has not disclosed the exact location of Riaz's arrest. However, it was revealed that a lookout circular had been issued against him and proceedings were underway to declare him a proclaimed offender before his arrest. Investigators claim Riaz frequently traveled between India and Pakistan since 2005. During one of his visits, he was allegedly recruited by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Family connections

Riaz married to a Pakistani national

The NIA also revealed that Riaz is married to a Pakistani national and his children are Pakistani citizens. He was allegedly promised financial benefits and Pakistani citizenship in return for his espionage activities in India. The agency further claimed that Riaz facilitated espionage by sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) linked to Indian telecom mobile numbers with a PIO to activate WhatsApp accounts.

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Investigation progress

NIA on lookout for other accused in case

These accounts were allegedly used by the PIO to communicate secretly with Motiram Jat, another accused in the case. The NIA said investigations are on to identify other individuals linked to this espionage racket and uncover the larger conspiracy behind it. This arrest comes amid wider crackdowns by the agency across states including West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to dismantle alleged cross-border intelligence networks.

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