Nikam admits he fabricated Kasab biryani request before 'Prahaar' release
Ujjwal Nikam, the prosecutor from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, had previously admitted he invented the story about Ajmal Kasab asking for mutton biryani in jail.
He said this was a tactic to shift public opinion at a time when sympathy for Kasab was growing during his trial.
This confession comes just before the release of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, with Rajkummar Rao, hitting screens October 16.
Nikam cites Rakshabandhan sympathy as motive
Nikam explained that after media reports showed Kasab looking emotional on Rakshabandhan, some people began to feel sorry for him and even questioned his guilt.
To change the narrative, Nikam spread the biryani story to keep focus on Kasab's crimes instead.
The film Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story releases on October 16 and revisits the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab.