Nikam admits he fabricated Kasab biryani request before 'Prahaar' release

Ujjwal Nikam, the prosecutor from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, had previously admitted he invented the story about Ajmal Kasab asking for mutton biryani in jail.

He said this was a tactic to shift public opinion at a time when sympathy for Kasab was growing during his trial.

This confession comes just before the release of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, with Rajkummar Rao, hitting screens October 16.