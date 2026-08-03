Nishikant Dubey summons social media giants over safety and privacy
India
Big names like Meta (Facebook), X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and Google have been summoned by a parliamentary committee today.
The meeting, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, will tackle online safety for women and children, data privacy for farmers and rural communities, and how these platforms follow government rules.
Meta deleted Modi NEET-UG 2026 video
This all comes after Meta briefly deleted Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video about the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leaks, a move Meta attributed to a technical error.
The video spoke directly to students upset over exam issues and promised tougher penalties for those behind leaks.
Dubey says social media companies need to step up on safety and privacy as scrutiny grows.