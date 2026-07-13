Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath meet to cut up highway delays
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met on July 13, 2026, to fast-track highway projects across the state.
Their main focus: cut delays in land acquisition and clearances, and make sure new roads are safer by design to help prevent accidents.
Over 10,000km up highways awarded
Uttar Pradesh has seen more than 10,000km of highways awarded since 2014; most have already been completed, with nearly ₹1.94 lakh crore invested so far.
Projects like the Ayodhya Ring Road and Mathura-Bareilly-Sitarganj highway aim to boost tourism, jobs, and make travel smoother for everyone.
New ring roads in cities like Jhansi and Saharanpur are also in the pipeline to connect more places and open up opportunities for young people across the state.