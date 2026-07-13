Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath meet to cut up highway delays

Uttar Pradesh has seen more than 10,000km of highways awarded since 2014; most have already been completed, with nearly ₹1.94 lakh crore invested so far.

Projects like the Ayodhya Ring Road and Mathura-Bareilly-Sitarganj highway aim to boost tourism, jobs, and make travel smoother for everyone.

New ring roads in cities like Jhansi and Saharanpur are also in the pipeline to connect more places and open up opportunities for young people across the state.