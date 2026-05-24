Extreme heat wave conditions likely in parts of India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heat wave conditions will continue to prevail in Central India till the end of May. Northwest India is likely to experience similar conditions from May 24-29, while east peninsular regions are expected to be affected from May 23-26. The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh due to severe heat risks.

Weather update Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea. The IMD predicts it will reach Kerala by May 26, slightly ahead of schedule. Extreme heat conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till May 29. Severe heat wave conditions are expected over East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha during this period.

State forecast Heat wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to witness heat wave conditions till May 29. Heat wave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Telangana till May 26. West Jharkhand is likely to experience similar conditions till May 25. Bihar will see a hot spell on May 24, while interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh may continue experiencing extreme weather till May 27.

Advertisement

Health impact Telangana reported 16 suspected heat stroke deaths Telangana has witnessed at least 16 suspected heat stroke deaths across seven districts this summer. Andhra Pradesh has reported 319 sunstroke cases but no fatalities. The Telangana government announced compensation for the families of those who died due to suspected heat strokes. A new western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from May 28 onwards, potentially impacting weather patterns further.

Advertisement