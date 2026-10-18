Noida police file case over false Dhruv Rathee arrest rumors
India
Noida police have filed a case against two X (formerly Twitter) users and others for spreading false claims that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was arrested for making videos against Hindu deities and allegedly inciting rebellion.
The rumors quickly spread online, causing confusion and concern.
Noida police deny detaining Dhruv Rathee
Noida police made it clear: Rathee was never arrested by them, and no official statement ever said otherwise.
Legal action has been taken under cyber laws to address the misinformation.
For context, Rathee was briefly detained earlier this month by Gurugram police ahead of a protest in Delhi, but that incident had nothing to do with these recent rumors.