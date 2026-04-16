Noida workers protest after Haryana announced 35% wage hike
India
Factory workers in Noida have been out on the streets since April 8, pushing for better pay and fairer working conditions.
Things really picked up after Haryana announced a big 35% wage hike following similar protests there, putting a spotlight on how overdue these minimum wage updates are.
Labor law rollout leaves states confused
Haryana's base minimum wage was revised after a 10-year gap, while Uttar Pradesh is only making temporary fixes since its last update in 2012, even as living costs keep climbing.
The unrest also shows how recent labor laws meant to standardize wages haven't worked as planned, with delays and confusion leaving both workers and employers frustrated across different states.