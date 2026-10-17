Northeast monsoon puts 17 Tamil Nadu districts on yellow alert
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! 17 districts are under a yellow alert as the northeast monsoon brings heavy rain until October 23.
Some places, like Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, have already seen rainfall as high as 15cm, helping shrink the state's rain deficit to just 3%.
Western Ghats could get heavy rain
It's mostly due to a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
According to V.R. Durai, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, RMC, some Western Ghats districts could get up to 20.4cm of rain on October 20.
Chennai and nearby areas should also expect downpours on October 18 and 19.
Weather to calm after October 25
The RMC says things should calm down after October 25, with a new weather system possibly shifting rains toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha instead.