You can now talk to Gandhi at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, also known as the Prime Ministers Museum, in New Delhi has launched an interactive artificial intelligence-powered 3D avatar of Mahatma Gandhi . The installation, called HoloBox, uses advanced technology to create a hyper-realistic and life-size digital image of Gandhi. Visitors can now engage in real-time conversations with the avatar using natural voice interactions.

Heritage showcase HoloBox installations for other leaders The PM Museum has previously introduced similar HoloBox installations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. A similar installation for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is in the works. Ashwani Lohani, Director of the museum, said these initiatives "reinforce the commitment of the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in presenting India's political and democratic heritage in a holistic manner."

Museum history About the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was formerly known as the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). It was renamed in 2023. The museum is housed in a historic building built between 1929-30 for the British military commander-in-chief, which later became Jawaharlal Nehru's residence. A modern complex was added to it in 2022.

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