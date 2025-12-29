Odisha: Couple allegedly poisons son, dies by suicide after family dispute
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Odisha's Deogarh district, where a couple allegedly attempted to poison their five-year-old son before dying by suicide following a domestic dispute on December 27.
The young boy was found alone near the roadside the next morning, carrying his mother's vanity bag to get help from passersby.
What happened next:
The bodies of Dushmant Majhi (34) and Rinki Majhi (28) were found in a nearby forest, while their son had spent the night beside them—next to his father's body and his unconscious mother.
Locals and police rushed him to the hospital; thankfully, he survived suspected poisoning and is now under observation at SCB Medical College.
Police have started an investigation, collected pesticide bottles from the scene, and are conducting postmortems as they look into what led to this tragedy.