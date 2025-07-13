Odisha student critical after suicide attempt
A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Odisha, is in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after allegedly setting herself on fire on campus.
The incident is tied to ongoing sexual harassment complaints against assistant professor Samir Kumar Sahu, who was arrested soon after.
She has suffered 90-95% burns and doctors say the next two days are crucial for her survival.
Student's complaint and subsequent actions
The student had reported Sahu's harassment on July 1, 2023, saying he threatened her academic future if she didn't comply.
Despite complaints to both college authorities and police, no action was taken until this tragedy.
After the incident, the state government suspended the college principal for inaction and set up a committee to investigate what went wrong.
A specialist medical team is caring for her, but doctors have advised against moving her due to her fragile condition.