IMD issues alert for heavy rain in Kolkata

Weather likely to remain same throughout week

Cloudy skies and on-and-off showers are likely all week, with temperatures staying warm—think 30-33°C during the day and 26-28°C at night.

While no major warnings are out for later in the week, it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates and plan outdoor stuff carefully.

The IMD is reminding everyone: stay safe and be ready for sudden downpours.