IMD issues alert for heavy rain in Kolkata
Heads up, Kolkata! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city, with heavy rain and thunderstorms (plus lightning) expected on Sunday.
Daytime temps will hover around 30°C, dropping to about 26°C at night.
Locals are being urged to stay indoors during storms to avoid any lightning mishaps.
Weather likely to remain same throughout week
Cloudy skies and on-and-off showers are likely all week, with temperatures staying warm—think 30-33°C during the day and 26-28°C at night.
While no major warnings are out for later in the week, it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates and plan outdoor stuff carefully.
The IMD is reminding everyone: stay safe and be ready for sudden downpours.