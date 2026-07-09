SC's warning to Delhi-NCR officials

'Only face-saving exercises': SC raps civic authorities over illegal constructions

By Chanshimla Varah 05:38 pm Jul 09, 202605:38 pm

What's the story

The Supreme Court has slammed authorities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for their failure to tackle illegal constructions. A bench headed by Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu said only "face-saving exercises are being done, where only builders, etc., are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened. We reiterate the concern of this court as indicated on May 20."