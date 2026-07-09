'Only face-saving exercises': SC raps civic authorities over illegal constructions
What's the story
The Supreme Court has slammed authorities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for their failure to tackle illegal constructions. A bench headed by Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu said only "face-saving exercises are being done, where only builders, etc., are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened. We reiterate the concern of this court as indicated on May 20."
Accountability measures
Malviya Nagar fire, Lucknow fire, Saket building collapse references
The court in its May 20 order had highlighted violations in Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, calling such structures unsafe due to excessive loads. The Supreme Court has warned it will hold officials personally accountable and issue strict orders against them. The court referred to recent incidents like the Malviya Nagar fire, Lucknow fire, and Saket building collapse as evidence of ongoing violations. It said, "We hoped that the officials would take action, but nothing happened."
MCD criticism
MCD's inaction against violators criticized
The Supreme Court has also criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its inaction against violators. Justice Amanullah noted that despite High Court directions restraining construction, "rampant work was done in collusion with MCD." "We will pass orders, and it will pinch a lot of people. We'll attach personal responsibility on the officers and will speak through black and white," the bench said.
Inspection directive
Inspection team to visit key areas in Delhi and Lucknow
The Supreme Court also ordered the constitution of an inspection team to visit areas like Saket, Lajpat Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar. The team will include two senior professors from IIT Delhi and two draftsmen, along with MCD officials. A similar exercise will cover Aliganj in Lucknow. Furthermore, it asked the Tamil Nadu government to share details of actions taken against illegal constructions in the state.