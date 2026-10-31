Opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan seeks Chief Election Commissioner resignation
Heads up, Delhi! A big opposition rally led by the INDIA bloc (including Congress) is happening at Ramlila Maidan this Sunday, November 1, 2026.
The protest is about election concerns and calls for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
Because of this, traffic in at least 11 stretches of road (like Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point and Delhi Gate) will be affected.
Metro advised, over 3,000 personnel deployed
Traffic restrictions run from 10am to 5pm. If you're heading out, Metro is your best bet since roads like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg will have limited bus service.
Over 3,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be on duty with AI-enabled CCTV cameras keeping an eye out for safety.
If you're going to New Delhi railway station from the DBG Road side, try Chelmsford Road - Outer Circle of Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg instead.
And remember: follow police directions and avoid parking on busy roads!