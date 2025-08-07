Orange alert for heavy rainfall in 9 states

Stay safe and keep an eye on local updates

Floods and landslides are already causing serious problems, especially in Himachal Pradesh where nearly 200 people have lost their lives since June.

Rescue teams are working round the clock after cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand too.

Experts say the intense rains are due to monsoon winds mixing with western disturbances, so more wet days are likely ahead—stay safe and keep an eye on local updates!