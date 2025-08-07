Orange alert for heavy rainfall in 9 states
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in more than nine states—including Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya—until August 12.
Uttar Pradesh is dealing with major floods across 24 districts as rivers rise above danger levels.
Mumbai woke up to more showers, and Delhi can expect light rain with warm temperatures.
Floods and landslides are already causing serious problems, especially in Himachal Pradesh where nearly 200 people have lost their lives since June.
Rescue teams are working round the clock after cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand too.
Experts say the intense rains are due to monsoon winds mixing with western disturbances, so more wet days are likely ahead—stay safe and keep an eye on local updates!