Woman threatens herself, husband to avoid marital issues
Priya Mishra from Sohna, Haryana, was arrested after police discovered she created a fake Instagram account to send death threats to herself and her husband.
Mishra had originally filed a complaint in May about receiving threats from another woman's profile, but investigators found she made the account herself during ongoing marital problems.
Phone used to send threats recovered
The cybercrime team recovered the phone used for the threats and Mishra admitted to making the fake profile.
The case is still being looked into.
Notably, between January and May 2025, Gurgaon cyber cops have arrested 52 people in similar online fraud cases involving fake profiles and scams worth over ₹61 crore.