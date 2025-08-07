This year's I-Day about 'Naya Bharat,' 'Nation First'
This year, India's Independence Day is all about "Naya Bharat" and "Nation First," with Operation Sindoor as the highlight.
The operation, launched after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, struck terror camps across the border—showing a strong but measured response to terrorism.
NCC cadets to form 'Naya Bharat' display
At the Red Fort, over 2,500 NCC cadets and volunteers will form a massive "Naya Bharat" display, while the Operation Sindoor emblem and slogan set the scene.
Heroes from the operation will be honored up front, joined by guests in traditional dress.
Organizers are stepping up security and seating so everyone gets a good view.
Operation Sindoor's success to be celebrated at 142 spots
Operation Sindoor's success will be marked at 142 spots nationwide.
Expect band performances by armed forces and NCC teams, tricolor petals raining down from helicopters during the PM's speech, flags flying high with the mission logo, and a classic wrap-up.