Orange, yellow alert in Kerala, Karnataka; storm likely in Delhi 

Rainfall alert

Heavy rainfall likely in eastern and northeastern states

The eastern and northeastern states of India are likely to witness the heaviest rainfall spell of the season so far. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Arunachal Pradesh may receive very heavy rainfall from June 11-13 while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see intense rain from June 11-14. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to see widespread rainfall through June 16.