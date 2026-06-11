Orange, yellow alert in Kerala, Karnataka; storm likely in Delhi
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a stormy Thursday in Delhi and parts of Northwest India. The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms and strong winds across northwest India until June 13. Wind speeds could reach up to 70km/h during the evening and night. For Delhi, the IMD has issued an orange alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting and gusty winds on Thursday.
Weather forecast
Thunderstorms expected in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Himachal Pradesh
The IMD has forecasted widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hailstorms across Northwest India till June 13. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness these weather conditions over the next two days. Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70km/h are also expected in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12.
Rainfall alert
Heavy rainfall likely in eastern and northeastern states
The eastern and northeastern states of India are likely to witness the heaviest rainfall spell of the season so far. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Arunachal Pradesh may receive very heavy rainfall from June 11-13 while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see intense rain from June 11-14. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to see widespread rainfall through June 16.
Monsoon update
Active monsoon conditions in southern states
The IMD has also predicted active monsoon conditions in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe on June 11 and 12. Coastal Karnataka may witness similar weather on June 12 with heavy showers likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and interior Karnataka over the coming days.