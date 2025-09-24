Over 200 CCTV cameras dysfunctional in Delhi hospitals
A recent RTI has revealed that more than 200 CCTV cameras are out of order in Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Lok Nayak Hospital alone has 182 broken cameras, and Lady Hardinge Medical College has 32 down—leaving key spots like wards and entry points without proper surveillance.
Meanwhile, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital stands out with all its cameras working just fine.
Security experts warn of serious safety risk
With past incidents like the 2024 Kolkata junior doctor case still fresh, security experts say these camera failures are a serious safety risk for patients and staff.
RTI activist Dr Aman Kaushik called the situation "deeply troubling," urging immediate repairs and better monitoring to keep thousands safe every day.
It is an inference that regular maintenance is clearly overdue if hospitals want to protect everyone inside.