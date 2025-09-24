Next Article
Union Cabinet clears ₹15,000cr scheme to boost medical seats
Big news for future doctors: the Union Cabinet just approved a ₹15,034.5 crore plan to upgrade medical colleges and hospitals across India.
The scheme will add 5,023 MBBS seats and 5,000 new postgraduate spots—so more students can get into medicine and more specialists can be trained.
Funding focuses on improving infrastructure in government hospitals
Rolling out over three years from 2025-26 to 2028-29, the funding focuses on better infrastructure in both central (₹10,303.2cr) and state (₹4,731.3cr) government hospitals.
The goal? More qualified doctors everywhere—and stronger healthcare for everyone.