P. Moorthi kidnapped after leaving Manjini, ₹1cr ransom, ₹55,000 taken
India
Corn and paddy trader P. Moorthi, a resident of Thedavur near Gangavalli, was kidnapped while heading home from Manjini on October 9.
The kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore ransom, but ended up letting him go after he said he did not have ₹1 crore and transferred ₹55,000 from him in online transactions.
Moorthi reported the incident on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Attur Rural Police arrest 7 suspects
Thanks to Moorthi's report on Sunday, October 18, 2026, Attur Rural Police quickly tracked down and arrested seven suspects from Salem and nearby districts.
All have been remanded in custody as the investigation continues.
The case is a strong reminder that reporting crimes quickly really does make a difference, and shows local police are serious about keeping people safe.