P. Moorthi kidnapped after leaving Manjini, ₹1cr ransom, ₹55,000 taken

Corn and paddy trader P. Moorthi, a resident of Thedavur near Gangavalli, was kidnapped while heading home from Manjini on October 9.

The kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore ransom, but ended up letting him go after he said he did not have ₹1 crore and transferred ₹55,000 from him in online transactions.

Moorthi reported the incident on Sunday, October 18, 2026.