Parcel explodes outside Umate Courier in Latur injuring 2 people
India
A parcel exploded while workers were unloading a courier vehicle in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, leaving two people injured.
The incident happened right outside Umate Courier and quickly drew police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad to the scene for an urgent investigation.
Air pistol parcel contained CO2 cartridges
Turns out the parcel had an air pistol and CO2 cartridges inside. It was being shipped from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to an air gun shop in Latur.
Investigators think that after sitting in the sun too long, the CO2 cartridges may have overheated and burst when handled.
Now police are checking if all shipping rules were followed and trying to trace both who sent it and who was supposed to receive it.