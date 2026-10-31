Parcel explodes outside Umate Courier in Latur injuring 2 people

Turns out the parcel had an air pistol and CO2 cartridges inside. It was being shipped from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to an air gun shop in Latur.

Investigators think that after sitting in the sun too long, the CO2 cartridges may have overheated and burst when handled.

Now police are checking if all shipping rules were followed and trying to trace both who sent it and who was supposed to receive it.