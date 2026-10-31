Parents seek CBI probe in IIT-B suicide over caste humiliation
India
Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student, died by suicide on September 18.
His parents have now asked the Bombay High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, saying Sahil faced caste-based humiliation at the institute.
They want an independent probe with court oversight and all CCTV footage from that day preserved.
Wakodes seek witness protection, allege casteism
The Wakodes say they don't trust local police and want witness protection to keep the process fair.
The family claims Sahil was warned against putting up Dr. Ambedkar's portrait and faced casteist remarks from some faculty members and the examination invigilator.