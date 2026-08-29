Passenger tries smuggling drugs in flight lavatory, nabbed
What's the story
An Air India Express flight from Phuket, Thailand to Bengaluru witnessed a bizarre incident when a passenger attempted to smuggle contraband on board. The passenger, who was seated in seat 16-D, allegedly tried to hide 13 packets of drugs in the rear lavatory during the flight. Later, he told cabin crew that he had gone to the lavatory for a change of clothes and accidentally broke an overhead panel.
Investigation underway
No drugs found in damaged panel
The aircraft was inspected after landing, but no drugs were found in the damaged panel. Instead, customs officials discovered the contraband on the passenger himself after he landed in Bengaluru.
The passenger has been arrested and is under investigation by customs authorities.
It remains unclear if customs had prior intelligence about this incident or if it was reported by the crew to airport officials.
Airline response
Air India Express statement on incident
An Air India Express spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We are aware of an ongoing investigation involving smuggling of a prohibited substance by a passenger on a flight from Phuket."
The airline confirmed that it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation and maintains strict protocols to prevent such incidents.