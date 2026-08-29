Loading...
Home / News / India News / Passenger tries smuggling drugs in flight lavatory, nabbed
Passenger tries smuggling drugs in flight lavatory, nabbed
The passenger was arrested upon landing

Passenger tries smuggling drugs in flight lavatory, nabbed

By Snehil Singh
Aug 29, 2026
06:15 pm
What's the story

An Air India Express flight from Phuket, Thailand to Bengaluru witnessed a bizarre incident when a passenger attempted to smuggle contraband on board. The passenger, who was seated in seat 16-D, allegedly tried to hide 13 packets of drugs in the rear lavatory during the flight. Later, he told cabin crew that he had gone to the lavatory for a change of clothes and accidentally broke an overhead panel.

Investigation underway

No drugs found in damaged panel

The aircraft was inspected after landing, but no drugs were found in the damaged panel. Instead, customs officials discovered the contraband on the passenger himself after he landed in Bengaluru.

The passenger has been arrested and is under investigation by customs authorities.

It remains unclear if customs had prior intelligence about this incident or if it was reported by the crew to airport officials.

Airline response

Air India Express statement on incident

An Air India Express spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We are aware of an ongoing investigation involving smuggling of a prohibited substance by a passenger on a flight from Phuket."

The airline confirmed that it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation and maintains strict protocols to prevent such incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT