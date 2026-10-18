Patna High Court says attempted rape requires act toward penetration

This ruling came from a case where a man broke into a widow's house in Begusarai back in 2010 and tried to silence her.

He was first found guilty of attempted rape, but the High Court overturned that part because there was no evidence of any act toward penetration.

Still, his convictions for outraging modesty and trespassing stood.

Given how much time has passed and his age now, the court reduced his sentence but told him to pay ₹25,000 compensation within eight weeks.