PCI condemns Arunachal police naming Tongam Rina after Pasighat violence
The Press Club of India (PCI) is speaking up after Arunachal Pradesh police named senior journalist and deputy editor of The Arunachal Times Tongam Rina in requests for search warrants linked to the October 23 violence in Pasighat.
PCI called this move a "serious attack on press freedom," saying there's no reason to drag Rina into the case and urging authorities not to harass journalists just for covering important issues like the Siang dam protests.
Siang dam bandh turns violent
The trouble started during a bandh against the proposed Siang dam, which began peacefully but turned violent after police reportedly used tear gas.
Things escalated, with property damage, including NHPC's office being set on fire, and 26 arrests, including anti-dam activist Ebo Mili and youth leader Otul Jerang.
The state government later clarified that just studying the dam project doesn't mean it's approved, and called for open talks with local communities.