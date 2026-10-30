PCI condemns Arunachal police naming Tongam Rina after Pasighat violence

The Press Club of India (PCI) is speaking up after Arunachal Pradesh police named senior journalist and deputy editor of The Arunachal Times Tongam Rina in requests for search warrants linked to the October 23 violence in Pasighat.

PCI called this move a "serious attack on press freedom," saying there's no reason to drag Rina into the case and urging authorities not to harass journalists just for covering important issues like the Siang dam protests.