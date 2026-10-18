People against SIR protest Oct 23 to remove Gyanesh Kumar
On Friday, October 23, the "People Against SIR" group is organizing protests across India, calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They say a recent revision of voter lists unfairly took away voting rights from 13.41 crore citizens without proper approval.
Their main goal? To get those voting rights back and hold officials accountable.
Coalition demands old voter lists restored
This coalition, formed just last week and made up of farmers, minorities, and other groups, claims that top leaders misused the Election Commission to favor the ruling party by changing official forms.
They're demanding that these changes be reversed and old voter lists restored.
The group also wants Jantar Mantar reopened for protests and says they'll keep pushing until real electoral reforms are made to protect democracy.