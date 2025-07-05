Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Pilot's illness delays IndiGo flight by 4.5 hours
A Delhi-to-Pune IndiGo flight was stuck on the ground for over four hours after the pilot suddenly fell ill right before departure.
The airline had to bring in a replacement crew member and provide medical help, while passengers waited it out.
To make things trickier, airspace restrictions at Pune Airport added more delay, so the plane finally took off around 10:30am instead of its original 6:00am slot.
Similar incident on another airline
It's a real-life reminder that even routine flights can hit unexpected bumps—like a pilot getting sick last minute.
Coincidentally, another airline faced a similar situation the same day.
These incidents highlight just how important crew health is for everyone's safety and why airlines have strict backup plans for emergencies like this.