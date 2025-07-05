Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Pilot's illness delays IndiGo flight by 4.5 hours

A Delhi-to-Pune IndiGo flight was stuck on the ground for over four hours after the pilot suddenly fell ill right before departure.

The airline had to bring in a replacement crew member and provide medical help, while passengers waited it out.

To make things trickier, airspace restrictions at Pune Airport added more delay, so the plane finally took off around 10:30am instead of its original 6:00am slot.