Rajasthan woman masquerades as sub-inspector for 2 years
In Jaipur, a woman named Mona Bugalia (also known as Mooli Devi) managed to pose as a police sub-inspector and attend official training at the Rajasthan Police Academy—even though she had failed the recruitment exam in 2021.
She blended in with officers, used special entry gates meant for families to skip ID checks, and fooled people around her for nearly two years.
How the woman was caught
Mona's cover was blown after she allegedly threatened a constable on WhatsApp, sparking an investigation that revealed her real identity.
She'd been hiding since an FIR was filed in 2023 but was finally tracked down in Sikar while pretending to be a student.
During their search, police found three fake uniforms, forged documents, and ₹7 lakh in cash at her place.
Now authorities are digging deeper to see if anyone else was scammed or extorted during her impersonation.