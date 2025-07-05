Rajasthan woman masquerades as sub-inspector for 2 years

TL;DR

How the woman was caught

Mona's cover was blown after she allegedly threatened a constable on WhatsApp, sparking an investigation that revealed her real identity.

She'd been hiding since an FIR was filed in 2023 but was finally tracked down in Sikar while pretending to be a student.

During their search, police found three fake uniforms, forged documents, and ₹7 lakh in cash at her place.

Now authorities are digging deeper to see if anyone else was scammed or extorted during her impersonation.