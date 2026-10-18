Pitampura Ramlila to burn Ravan and 30-foot cockroach effigy
India
This Dussehra, Pitampura's Ramlila is adding a twist: alongside the usual Ravan, a giant 30-foot cockroach effigy will go up in flames.
It's all part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi push, with organizers hoping to make a statement about fighting filth and keeping the city clean.
Ashok Goel denies political motive
Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel stressed that this isn't a political move but a symbolic fight against dirt.
While some people online are skeptical, another Ramleela group in Patparganj said it would burn an Aaj ka Ravan effigy to spotlight issues like fake medicines, keeping up their tradition of tackling real-world problems on stage.