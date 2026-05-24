Plea filed in SC seeking CBI probe over 'Cockroach party'
What's the story
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against individuals linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The satirical political group, which gained traction on social media, is accused of using fake law degrees and misusing the Supreme Court's identity. The plea also seeks registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those impersonating advocates or legal experts.
Social media ban
What is the Cockroach Janta Party?
The CJP was founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, calling itself the "voice of the lazy and unemployed." It quickly went viral, especially among young Indians. However, its X handle was withheld in India on Thursday under Section 69A of the IT Act after intelligence agencies flagged its content as "inflammatory" and a threat to India's sovereignty. After the ban, Dipke announced a new handle for the CJP called "Cockroach Is Back." He urged people to join it.
Security alert
Why was the CJP handle blocked?
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the order to block the CJP's handle on the recommendation of intelligence agencies. The agencies had flagged its content as "inflammatory" and a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity. The decision was taken under Section 69A of the IT Act, which gives powers to block online content in the interests of national security.