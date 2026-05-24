Plea filed in SC seeking CBI probe over 'Cockroach party'

Social media ban

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

The CJP was founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, calling itself the "voice of the lazy and unemployed." It quickly went viral, especially among young Indians. However, its X handle was withheld in India on Thursday under Section 69A of the IT Act after intelligence agencies flagged its content as "inflammatory" and a threat to India's sovereignty. After the ban, Dipke announced a new handle for the CJP called "Cockroach Is Back." He urged people to join it.