Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces repeal of farm laws

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 09:19 am

Farm laws will be repealed, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced his government's decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws passed last year. The announcement came on the occasion of Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, which marks one of the holiest days for the Sikhs. The laws will be annulled in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The PM's announcement is historic as it will bring an end to one of the most prominent and longest-running protests in India. Farmers, mainly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at capital city Delhi's borders for nearly one year to demand a rollback of the laws. The decision also comes just months before Punjab Assembly elections are due to be held.

Statement

'We could not convince our farmers'

PM Modi said his government failed to convince the farmers protesting the laws. "We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them too. The matter reached the Supreme Court as well," he said. "We haven't been able to explain to our farmers. This is not a time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken the farm laws back."

Quote

I've seen struggles of farmers very closely: Modi

"I have seen struggles for farmers very closely and that is why Krishi Vikas Yojana was given so much importance. Eighty percent farmers in India have less than two hectares of land. This piece of land is source of livelihood for them," PM Modi said.

Protest

Why were the farmers protesting?

Thousands of farmers had been demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws. They said the laws would leave them at the mercy of big corporates and deprive them of their minimum assured earnings. The Centre, on the other hand, said the laws were meant for their benefit and to maximize their income. Opposition parties, including the Congress, repeatedly slammed the government over the laws.

Other details

Farmers allege hundreds died during the protest

Notably, multiple rounds of discussions between the protesters and government officials could not end the deadlock. The issue also reached the Supreme Court which had put a stay on the laws but objected against frequent road blockades by the protesters. Farmers' leaders allege that hundreds of protesters died due to various reasons, including road accidents, suicide, and violence.